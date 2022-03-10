Kapil Sharma Celebrates Bhagwant Mann's Win In Punjab; Ali Merchant On His Marriage With Sara Khan

Kapil Sharma congratulated Bhagwant Mann after he won at the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Bhagwant Mann contested in the Punjab Assembly Elections this year from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party emerged as a winner in the state, making history with their win. Kapil shared a picture of Bhagwant attending his wedding and congratulated the comedian-turned-political leader. “History remember those who creates history. many congratulations to @bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory you not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab. I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights big hug lots of love n respect (sic)," Kapil wrote.

Ali Merchant recently opened up about his short-lived wedding with Lock Upp contestant Sara Khan. The two actors had tied the knot in Bigg Boss season four. However, two months later, the couple divorced. Speaking to The Times of India, Ali called Sara his ‘first love.’ “I was her first love. I am not someone who will pull down anybody," he added. He also revealed that their marriage was done purely out of emotions, excitement, and maybe immaturity since they were very young. At the time of their wedding, Sara was 19 and Ali was 23.

Yeh Hai Meri Life fame Shama Sikander, who is all set to tie the knot with long-time fiancé James Milliron, treated fans to glimpses of her bachelorette party. Taking it to her official Instagram account, Shama dropped a series of pictures from her bachelorette party, in which she can be seen having fun with her bridesmaids. In the happy picture, the beautiful bride-to-be is laughing her heart out with her lovely bridesmaids. Shama wore an alluring white silk robe, which has the bride written on its back, while all her bridesmaids can be seen donning pink silk robes. The venue is decorated beautifully with balloons and flowers.

Rumours of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s break-up surfaced earlier today. Fans were heartbroken to learn that the Bigg Boss OTT couple had parted ways. However, soon after, Shamita Shetty took to social media and called all such break-up reports ‘rumours’. She also urged people not to believe in any such reports and added that there’s no truth to it. “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone," she wrote.

BTS performed a live audience at their first offline concert in Seoul after the pandemic. Their last in-person concert at the South Korean capital was in 2019 October. After that, they had performed to an empty concert hall for the first Permission to Dance show in Seoul last year, which the audiences had to watch online. The show set-list remained almost the same as their Permission to Dance in LA concerts, with a few additions here and there. They performed the song Wings for the first time since their Love Yourself Tour in 2019.

