Kapil Sharma Dances In Jodhpur As He Arrives For Mika Singh's Swayamvar; Watch

Mika Singh is gearing up for his Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. The show will premiere on Star Bhatar and the grand preparations for the same are currently underway. Even though the premiere date of the show has not been announced so far, looks like Mika’s friend and comedian Kapil Sharma will also be joining the first episode of the show as the singer’s family member. The comedian has already arrived in Jodhpur for the same. On Sunday, Star Bharat took to social media and dropped a video that shares a glimpse of how Kapil Sharma was welcomed into the city. In the video, Kapil can be seen stepping out of a car and entering the hotel. He can also be seen dancing along with some traditional dancers.

“Wow Finally Kapil Sharma has arrived as a family member of Mika Singh at Jodhpur.. seems like it’s gonna be a good good celebration," the caption of the video read.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, Kapil Sharma took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture of himself getting into a plane. In the caption, the comedian joked about how he fears that the groom will refuse to choose his bride. “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye #mika #mikakaswayamvar ❤️ Styled by:- biwi ❤️ @ginnichatrath," Kapil wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about Mika Di Vohti, in the show, Mika Singh will hunt for his life partner. Earlier, Mika also talked about the kind of life partner he is looking for and explained that she should be ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. “It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he told IANS.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.