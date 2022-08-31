Kapil Sharma Drops Hint on New Project with Huma Qureshi, Actress Jokes 'Maharani Ka Bhai Ho Toh Aisa'

Ever since Kapil Sharma announced the return of his much-loved standup comedy show – The Kapil Sharma Show – fans are too excited for his return. The comedian-actor has also dropped a couple of pictures from the show, adding fuel to the fans’ curiosity to see him back in the show. On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma dropped hint on a new project with actress Huma Qureshi and asked his fans to make a guess as to what project they might be working on together.

In the pictures, we see Huma looking gorgeous in a neon green top and skirt with frills, while Kapil looked handsome as ever in a black t-shirt and denim. The duo posed, by making fun with their hands, as if they were enacting to be spies. As we scroll further, we see Huma presenting Kapil as he wore a pair of chunky shades and smilingly posed like the celeb that he is. It will be interesting to see them together as they are set to share screen space.

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, Kapil wrote, “Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together ? first ten winners will get a chance to come n watch #thekapilsharmashow live will like the correct answers #tkss"

Check the post by Kapil here:

Soon after the post was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on Kapil and Huma. The actress herself commented, The title of the film is - “Maharani Ka Bhai Ho Toh Aisa 😂😂😂😂."

Recently, the TKSS makers released a promo of the show recently, raising excitement among all. The promo featured Kapil Sharma along with his team Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. It also revealed that popular television actress Srishty Rode will also be joining the show this time. Other new faces in the promo included — Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

It was also reported that Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show this time. Confirming the same, Krushna said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues." Later, E-Times reported that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issues.

