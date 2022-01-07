Kapil Sharma Encounters Fans of His Show at Traffic Signal, Shares Interaction

Comedian and television host, Kapil Sharma, has been an entertainer for more than a decade now and has gained immense popularity and appreciation for his work. Although he has tickled the funny bones of many celebrities who come on his show, his true fans are the audience and the people sitting at home watching him.

Two such fans met Kapil while he was waiting at a traffic signal, and the brief interaction was shared by Kapil on his Instagram Stories. In the video, two women selling posters are seen talking to the comedian. The clip starts with one woman saying, “The Kapil Sharma Show,’ and then breaks into laughter, after which Kapil asks, “Dekhte ho aap? (Do you watch the show?).” An innocent yes comes from the woman.

The comedian then turns his camera to the second woman standing on the other side of the car and says, “Aap bhi dekhte ho? (Do you also watch the show?).” The woman says yes, to which Kapil replies, “Thank you aapke pyaar ke liye (Thank you for your love), Happy New Year.” Kapil adorned the video with hashtags ‘#gratitude’ and ‘#blessings,’ coupled with some heart emojis.

Kapil Sharma has stirred up a buzz after he announced his first Netflix special to be released on January 28. He made the official announcement on his Twitter account where he shared a video of him talking about the premise of the stand-up special and explained its title, ‘I’m Not Done Yet.’

Take a look:

The actor-comedian recently shared a clip from his Netflix special where he shares his experience of the infamous "drunk-tweet" in which he had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comedian shares how his one tweet cost him Rs 9 lakh as he had to run off to the Maldives.

Watch the teaser here:

Kapil has been in the TV industry for around 15 years, and his special reflects on this journey as hinted in the synopsis, which reads, “Amritsar ki galiyon se Mumbai ke sets tak (From streets of Amritsar to Sets of Mumbai).”

