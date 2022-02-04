Kapil Sharma Expresses Shock At Sunil Grover's Heart Surgery, Says 'I Am Extremely Concerned'

Sunil Grover’s fans and friends were left shocked and concerned after it was revealed that the actor and comedian had recently undergone heart surgery. Reportedly, Grover, who is 44 years old had a blockage in all three arteries. While he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, February 3, his friend and comedian Kapil Sharma has now expressed concern about his health too.

Kapil Sharma was recently asked about Sunil’s health update when he mentioned that even though he messaged Sunil, he did not get a reply since Sunil just got discharged. Kapil further added that he was shocked to hear that Sunil had to undergo heart surgery at such a young age. “I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil’s health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can’t expect a message back from him. He had to undergo heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health," Kapil Sharma told The Times of India.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover worked together for the former’s Comedy Nights with Kapil but parted ways in 2017 after they allegedly had an ugly fallout during a fight. However, Sunil later returned to The Kapil Sharma Show as Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

For the unversed, Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. However, news agency PTI reported the same on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Earlier, Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, who was representing the hospital, informed News18.com that Sunil was also tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted for surgery.

The doctor also mentioned that Sunil will have to continue to exercise regularly and will have to follow a proper healthy diet. “Since he has had a heart attack, he will have to live a healthy lifestyle and take care of his diet. He has been exercising regularly and will have to continue that. He has been asked to take complete rest at home after discharge, after a week he will go through cardiac rehabilitation, he is informed about the same. He will be back to normal in two to three weeks," the doctor said.

On the work front, Grover starred in several movies and web series including Tandav, Bharat, Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Sunflower among others.

