Kapil Sharma Fan Asks If He Can Attend TKSS With Little Daughter; Comedian Has Heart-touching Reply

A fan of Kapil Sharma requested the comedian and host of The Kapil Sharma Show on Twitter if he could attend the live shoot of the comedy talk show with his little daughter, who is a big fan of TKSS.

Kapil generously replied and asked him to send his contact details. The actor-comedian added that somebody from his team would contact the man to make the arrangements. The Twitter user had shared a picture with his daughter and wrote, “My daughter first trip to Mumbai and she wants to see your live show… she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave from here on 23rd morning. Please give one chance to her and my family to be part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji." (sic)

Kapil quote-tweeted the tweet and replied, “Brother we are shooting tomorrow. Please send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you and arrange for you, thank you."

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently celebrated his wife Ginni Chatrath’s birthday. Kapil and Ginni married on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar, which was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Anayra in December 2019. They also have a son together, Trishaan.

Recently, the comedian-actor, in a segment for Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, opened up about battling depression during the time when he cancelled his show and revealed how his wife Ginni Chatrath “stayed with him like a strong pillar".

Talking about his comeback, Kapil Sharma said that his wife Ginni was his biggest “strength" and she persuaded him to start his comedy show again in 2018. “Ginni stayed with me like a strong pillar. She is a big strength for me in my life. She told me that the public loves me and that I should go back to work. ‘Restart your show, you will feel good.'"

