Kapil Sharma Flirts with Katrina Kaif After She Calls Him ‘Kappu’ on TKSS Sets, Says ‘Bhootni Agar…’

The cast of the forthcoming film Phone Bhoot will appear as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The movie’s female lead, Katrina Kaif, will be joined by co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Recently, Sony Entertainment Television shared a few promos of the episode on its official Instagram account, in which Kapil was seen flirting with the actress.

The first promo shows Katrina calling out Kapil by his short name, “Kappu". The stage lights flicker. In a later shot, Katrina asks, “Kappu, tum bhoot se darte nahi (Aren’t you afraid of ghosts)" Replying to the actress Kapil says, “Bhootni agar Katrina Kaif ho, toh aadmi manage kar hi leta hai (If the ghost is as pretty as Katrina Kaif, a guy can manage)."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Fans now seem to be extremely excited about this episode. One of the users commented on the new promo, “This episode is gonna be superhit" while another wrote, “Katrina queen hit to hogay episode". One user referred actress as “Cutest bhoot in the world."

The second promo showed Katrina Kaif having fun with her Phone Bhoot co-stars as Kiku Sharda performs a hilarious act.

Speaking of Katrina’s upcoming film- Phone Bhoot, the movie is a horror comedy film that is similar to the Hollywood blockbuster Ghostbusters. In the film, Katrina Kaif appears to be a ghost who sends Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on a mission. The movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Phone Bhoot is the latest in a string of Hindi horror comedies. The film will be released on November 4. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer upcoming film Bhediya belongs to the same genre and is set to hit the theatres on November 25. The most recent successful horror comedy was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released earlier this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here