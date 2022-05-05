Kapil Sharma Gets Sweet Surprise from Fan on the Set of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

While The Kapil Sharma Show never leaves a moment to entertain its audience, it is equally delightful to witness fans showering much-deserved love on the show host and ace comedian, Kapil Sharma. The love was evident during the shoot of one of the recent episodes wherein a fan of Kapil gifted him something special. In an overwhelming moment, Kapil’s female fan surprised the comedian by gifting him a portrait of the popular comedian that was made by the fan herself.

Needless to say, Kapil rules millions of hearts and rarely misses an opportunity to acknowledge the love either via social media or by thanking them on his show. Now, witnessing his die-hard fan’s beautiful gesture, Kapil was overjoyed as he even posed happily for a picture, while holding the portrait in his hands along with his fan.

As always, Kapil sported the casual look for the upcoming episode, as he donned a floral printed shirt with blue denim jeans, and a brown leather jacket atop the ensemble. He completed his look with pink and white sneakers.

For those who don’t know, this Sunday Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and actress Shalini Pandey graced the show with their presence. Turning up the entertainment quotient to a level higher, the actors, who came on the show to promote their upcoming comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, were seen engaging in the fun banter with the cast of the show. Taking it to his Instagram account, Kapil dropped a zestful selfie with Ranveer, who appeared lively as always. While expressing how much fun he had on the show with Ranveer, Kapil wrote in the caption, “Uffffff so much energy on set, just because of my bro the superstar Ranveer Singh."

Even Kapil’s co-star Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram account to drop a picture, wherein he is posing with Ranveer, Kapil, and Kiku Sharda. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Had a mad time today with the most energetic the most adorable and the gem of a person Ranveer Singh u got a lot of positive energy to the show, today guys, you have to watch this one Jayeshbhai Jordaar Kapil Sharma Kiku Sharda all the best Shalini Pandey."

Apart from Kapil, Krushna, and Kiku, The Kapil Sharma show features Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

