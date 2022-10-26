Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's Love Story Is No Less Than a Bollywood Film

The year was 2005, and the place was Jalandhar, Punjab. A boy full of dreams, passion for music and love for art, was pursuing his Master’s at APJ College of Fine Arts. While doing theatre for pocket money, there started a love story. We are talking about none other than King Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

We have seen numerous Bollywood films in which a rich girl falls in love with a poor boy. After years of struggle and hard work, Kapil made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his comic timing.

Kapil has achieved success after many ups and downs in his love story. He married his love Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, and now the couple is parents to two children.

Just a day before Diwali, Kapil unexpectedly kissed his wife Ginni in front of the paparazzi after arriving at Gulshan Kumar’s brother Krishna Kumar’s Diwali party. Ginni was also surprised to see this and blushed. But before we talk about the present, let’s go back to the beginning of this love story.

Finding the love of his life was just as much a struggle as it was making his career. There was a disagreement in their relationship after they fell in love, and they later regained their hearts. Kapil, then 24, was a master’s student in Jalandhar in 2005. For extra money, “I used to perform in the theatre," he once said. During this time, he met Ginni Chatrath, a 19-year-old woman. Ginni was four years junior to Kapil. Ginni liked Kapil’s depth and love for art and fell in love with him but she did not express it to him.

Ginni worked as an assistant in Kapil’s theatre during her time there. Both used to act in plays in another college. During this time, they were able to spend a lot of time together. When Ginni expressed her feelings for Kapil, he replied, “The car you drive to college is worth more than my family’s net worth." Kapil began to develop feelings for Ginni as well. But he was afraid of the conflict between rich and poor decisions.

Kapil began his struggle by travelling to Mumbai.

After spending some time together, Kapil relocated to Mumbai, while Ginni pursued her MBA.

During an interview, Kapil said, “I had gone to audition for Laughter Challenge, where I was rejected. After this, I called Ginni angrily and told her not to call me now." Kapil broke the friendship and further said, “I used to think that we have no future together. We had a money gap, our cast was different."

“I was chosen for the Laughter Challenge for the second time. After many years of hard work, the wheel of time spun and I found myself on the other side of the table. I decided to marry Ginni after I got my name, fame, and money.

“Ginni was always there for me through my ups and downs. We married later that year, in 2018," he said. Kapil and Ginni have two kids. Ginni gave birth to their son Trishaan the same year. Before this, Kapil’s daughter Anaira was born. Kapil also continues to share photos of his children with his fans on social media.

