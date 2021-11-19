Kapil Sharma Gives Glimpse of Wife Ginni Chatrath's Birthday Celebration: 'My friend, My Love...'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated his wife Ginni Chatrath’s birthday on Wednesday. Kapil took to Instagram and shared a video of cupcakes that spelt out Ginni’s name as the tune of happy birthday played in the background. Kapil captioned the video, “Happy birthday, my friend, my love, my wife." The video was reposted by his fan clubs on their accounts. Netizens flooded the comment section with hearts and love.

Kapil and Ginni married on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar, which was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Anayra in December 2019. They also have a son together, Trishaan.

Currently, Kapil is hosting the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, the comedian-actor, in a segment for Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, opened up about battling depression during the time when he cancelled his show and revealed how his wife Ginni Chatrath “stayed with him like a strong pillar".

Recalling the time when his professional life went downhill, Kapil Sharma said: “I think that becoming the best in your job is not difficult but maintaining that position for a period of time is. There are politics, people pulling your leg. So, at that time, I stopped trusting people. They would say something on my face and something else behind my back. I shut down my show even though nobody asked me to do so."

Talking about his comeback, Kapil Sharma said that his wife Ginni was his biggest “strength" and she persuaded him to start his comedy show again in 2018.

“Ginni stayed with me like a strong pillar. She is a big strength for me in my life. She told me that the public loves me and that I should go back to work. ‘Restart your show, you will feel good.'"

