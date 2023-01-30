It is no secret that apart from being a comedian and an actor, Kapil Sharma is a singer too. He often flaunts his singing skills on his show - The Kapil Sharma Show and has often been praised by several singers too. However, Kapil Sharma is now all set for his singing debut with none other than Guru Randhawa.

Recently, Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poster of Kapil Sharma’s singing debut. In the poster, the two Punjabi munde looked dapper as they sported winter outfits and completed their look with black shades. In the caption of his post, Guru Randhawa wrote, “We are excited to share “ ALONE “ with you all. Can’t wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song Out on 9th feb." Check out the poster here:

Soon after the announcement was made, Kapil Sharma’s fans and friends took to the comment section to express excitement. While Badshah dropped a raising hands emoji, Mika Singh wrote, “Kya baat hai the 2 rock star in one frame". Suresh Raina also dropped raising hands and heart emojis.

Besides this music video, Kapil Sharma is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Zwigato. The film which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead, is produced by Applause Entertainment and will hit theatres on March 17. Kapil announced the same a few days back and wrote, “The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Written and Directed by Nandita Das."

Apart from this, Kapil has also been hosting his popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV where celebrities from the showbiz industry come to promote their upcoming films or shows.

