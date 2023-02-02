Kapil Sharma celebrated the second birthday of his son Trishaan in the company of his close friends. In photos from the birthday celebration, we can see Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and comedian Bharti Singh joining Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath. “Happy Birthday Aseesan.” Jassi wrote while posting photos from the day. Ginni wore a bright yellow outfit while Kapil Sharma can be spotted wearing a mint green sweater. The birthday boy was spotted wearing a cute velvety maroon onesie. Kapil and Ginni's daughter, Anayra, was also present.

Kapil Sharma and his wife threw a Peppa Pig-themed party. All four had Peppa Pig characters printed on their outfits. The pictures included a glimpse of the birthday cake. The three-tiered birthday cake was baby blue in colour and had various animals and trees on it. It was inspired by nature and wildlife.

Jassi also posted a video of Bharti Singh enjoying a plate of biryani with the caption, “See the involvement." As soon as Jassi posted the images, people flocked to wish the comedian and his son.

Earlier in the day, Kapil Sharma posted birthday wishes for his son on Instagram. In the photos, the comedian can be seen holding Trishaan in his arms while giving him a tender kiss on the cheeks. Anayra, Kapil Sharma's daughter, can be seen holding hands and posing for the camera in the third picture. “Happy birthday Trishaan (love emoji), thank you for adding beautiful colours to our life; thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts, my love Ginni Chatrath,” Kapil wrote in the caption.

Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma got married in December 2018. A year later, the couple welcomed daughter Anayra into their lives while their son Trishaan was born in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kapil will be hosting actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will be promoting their upcoming project Shehzada which is set to hit theatres on February 17. The weekend episodes of the Kapil Sharma show will also see Shark Tank India 2 judges gracing the show.

