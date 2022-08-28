Kapil Sharma Impresses Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan With His Singing Skills, They Call Him ‘Khatarnak Singer’

It is no secret that Kapil Sharma is an amazing singer apart from being the country’s most-loved comedian. He has often treated fans with his singing skills on his popular, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Kapil has now left ‘living legends’ Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan impressed too with his soothing voice.

Recently, Kapil Sharma was seen sharing a stage with musical legends Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan when the former sang the famous ghazal ‘Kash Aiesa Koi Manzar Hota’. Needless to say, Kapil left everyone stunned and won everyone’s heart. While the crowd cheered for the comedian, Shankar Mahadevan also called him a ‘khatarnak singer’. However, Kapil could not stop putting his hilarious self out and told Hariharan, the composer of the ghazal, ‘Ye gawane ke liye main nahi yaad aaya aapko?’

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Kapil mentioned that it was an honour for him to share the stage with the musical legends. “Such an honor to share the stage with living legends @singerhariharana sahab n @shankar.mahadevan sir. thank you so much for all the love n warmth @jaspinder_narula didi @shilparao @anupjalotaonline ji Saurabh ji ❤️🙏 what a beautiful,memorable, musical n humorous evening it was (sic)," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kapil is now gearing up his return on television with another season of his superhit show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo of the show was recently released which featured Kapil along with his team Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. It also revealed that popular television actress Srishty Rode will also be joining the show this time. Other new faces in the promo are - Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski. However, it should also be noted that Krushna Abhishe will not be a part of the comedy show this time. The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on September 10.

