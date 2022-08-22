Kapil Sharma Leaves Internet In Splits With His ROFL Ramp Walk at This Fashion Show; Watch

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma left everyone bursting into laughter as he made his ramp debut on Sunday at Anu Ranjan’s Beti Fashion Show. Kapil, who is often called the king of comedy in the country, sashayed down the ramp in a black jacket and a pair of colour-coordinated pants featuring gold patchwork.

Kapil entertained the audience with his funny catwalk as he appeared to imitate female models on the ramp by posing sideways. Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan, who were sitting in the audience, left in splits after watching Kapil’s ramp walk.

Earlier on Sunday, Kapil Sharma confirmed that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back soon. The actor-comedian shared the happy news with his fans and followers on social media.

Kapil took to Instagram to share his new hair do and made announcement of the return of TKSS. In the photo, Kapil looked dashing in short spiky hairstyle. He also appeared to lose weight as he looked fitter than ever. Kapil’s jawline looked sharp in the picture and grabbed fans’ attention. Actor Parmeet Sethi commented, “Deadly look Kapil." Singer Guru Randhawa dropped a series of red heart emojis. Actress Hina Khan dropped a fire emoji.

The Kapil Sharma Show packed its bid adieu to the viewers on June 5. The last episode ended with a bang as Kapil turned host to the Jugjugg Jeeyo team - Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. After wrapping up the show, the TKSS team jetted off to Vancouver for a show. Kapil was accompanied by Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

