Home » News » Movies » Kapil Sharma Looks Uber Cool On His Super Bike, Fans Do 'Post Ka Postmortem'

Kapil Sharma Looks Uber Cool On His Super Bike, Fans Do 'Post Ka Postmortem'

Post Ka Postmortem is a segment of The Kapil Sharma Show in which the comedian digs his guests' social media posts.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 15:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma looks dapper in latest pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
Kapil Sharma looks dapper in latest pictures. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapil Sharma has surely stepped up his fashion game in the last few months and his social media is proof. The comedian often shares pictures flaunting her uber-cool avatar and once again, he has managed to catch everyone’s attention with his dapper look.

On Friday, Kapil took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen posing with his bike. He sported black jeans with a matching t-shirt and layered it with a red jacket. He also wore goggles and kept a stern expression on his face. Sharing the clicks, Kapil sought suggestions for captions from his fans and wrote, “caption please". Check out Kapil Sharma’s post here:

Advertisement

However, Kapil Sharma’s fans took it as an opportunity to do ‘post ka postmortem’ and dropped hilarious comments. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared that the pictures reminded him of the film series ‘Dhoom’. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai kiski shaadi mein ghus gaye ho". Another social media user shared, “College ke bhaar papa ki dilai hui nhi bike se ladkiyon ke saamne style maarte hue Kapil Sharma". A third user called Kapil, “Animated KGF Ka Ssta Rocky Bhai". “Aapko caption denge fir aap hame episode me daalenge," another comment read.

RELATED NEWS

For the unversed, Post Ka Postmortem is a segment of The Kapil Sharma Show in which the comedian digs his guests’ social media posts and reads out loud funny comments on the same.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome MasterChef India’s chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora. During the episode, the chefs will not only laugh out loud with the amusing antics of Kapil’s atrangi mohalla but will also share some interesting experiences about MasterChef India, their culinary career and their die-hard love for food.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 13, 2023, 15:42 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 15:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks