Kapil Sharma Netflix Show I'm Not Done Yet Trailer Out: Ginni Chatrath Calls Him 'Gareeb', Bharti Singh Cracks Up

The trailer of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Show I’m Not Done Yet is out and it promises to tickle your funny bones. The video, shared on YouTube and Instagram by Kapil and Netflix respectively, shows The Kapil Sharma Show host poking fun at his life, his wife Ginni Chatrath, their children — their son Trishaan and daughter Anayra — and his drunk tweet to a politician.

The promo began with Kapil talking about his hometown Amritsar. He joked that the city is known for three things — the Wagah Border, the Golden Temple and the Kulche Chole vendors. “God knows what they’re afraid of. (Maybe they are afraid) that someday, someone will show up at 8:30 and ban kulchas. ‘Mitron…'" Kapil said.

“So my dad did tell me about the house and my sister’s marriage. But I knew who I wanted to settle down with. That’s Ginni, my wife," Kapil said. He then addressed her, who seated in the crowd with Bharti Singh by her side, and asked, “What made you love a scooter owner?" Ginni replied, “Well, I thought that everyone falls for a rich man. Let me do some charity for this poor guy." Bharti cracked up immediately while Kapil stood on the stage speechless.

Kapil also revisited the time he drunk tweeted a politician and said. “All those controversial tweets weren’t mine. Some were by ‘Jack Daniels’, some were ‘Absolut’ mine, but still, one shouldn’t ‘Black Label’, I mean blacklist an artist for some small issues," he said.

Watch Kapil Sharma Netflix Show I’m Not Done Yet Trailer below:

Besides Ginni and Bharti, Kapil Sharma’s mom was also spotted in the crowd. A few other familiar faces from The Kapil Sharma Show also made a blink and miss appearance in the trailer.

Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Special I’m Not Done Yet will premiere on the platform on January 28.

