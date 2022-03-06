Kapil Sharma Poses With Nandita Das, Sayani Gupta in Viral Selfies on Insta; Trio Chills in Odisha

Kapil Sharma, who is set to make a comeback in films with Nandita Das’ untitled movie, had a blast with the filmmaker and actress Sayani Gupta in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The actor-comedian was honoured at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and he was joined by Nandita and Sayani at the event.

Kapil took to Instagram to share a series of pics from the event. The actor-comedian took a bunch of happy selfies with Sayani and Nandita that have now gone viral. Sharing the pics, Kapil wrote, “A beautiful evening with the beautiful people @nanditadasofficial @sayanigupta #monalisa #gargi thank you for the wonderful hospitality @dr.achyutasamanta sir Thank you @sayanigupta for playing a wonderful role as a photographer."

Advertisement

After entertaining his fans with a much-needed dose of laughter through his Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I am not done yet, the star comedian is now gearing up for his next project — a Bollywood film. He is collaborating with Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das on a project. In the movie, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider, while Shahana Goswami will play the female lead.

Advertisement

About the project, Nandita Das said that the film tries to make visible what has been hidden in plain sight. Nandita said that she has not seen Kapil’s show but feels that he represents the common man. She feels that Kapil is going to surprise everyone, including himself with his natural candidness. About Shahana, Nandita said that she was looking forward to working with her and described her as an amazing actor and person. The director also said that she had found a true producing partner in Sameer Nair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.