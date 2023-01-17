Kapil Sharma Quizzes Neeru Bajwa About Falling In Love After Marriage; Here's What She Says

The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the team of Punjabi film Kali Jotta. Actors Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaaj, and Vijay Kumar Arora will be on the show promoting their upcoming film, which is set to hit the theatres on February 3. The makers of the Kapil Sharma Show have now dropped a promo, hinting that the episode is going to be a laugh riot.

“The Kapil Sharma Show mein, desi hoga rang, kyunki Kali Jotta ki team aane wali hai aapka mood banane! (In The Kapil Sharma Show, Desi Hoga Rang, as the team of Kali Jota is about to come to set your mood)." the caption read.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen welcoming the actress Neeru Bajwa who was making her debut on the show. While greeting her, Kapil said, “You’ve come here for the first time," to which Neeru responded by saying, “You didn’t invite me earlier." Reacting to this, Kapil laughed and replied, “We didn’t know that you would come at our invitation."

During the conversation, Kapil Sharma talked about a previous film by the Punjabi actress in which she made a statement that love can happen at any age and with anyone. Referring to this, Kapil asked, “Do you think there can be love after marriage? he asks. Neeru chuckles as she observes Kapil attempting to flirt with her.

Interacting with other actors of Kali Jotta, Kapil Sharma had some hilarious encounters. He questioned Vijay about why people kept calling him daadu. “Did you ever consider dying your white beard black?" the host wittily suggested. “Who knows, many people will start calling you chachu."

Meanwhile, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will make everyone laugh with their acts in the weekend episode. The jokes will seem to have a slight Punjabi flavour. The Punjabi connection between Kapil and Archana Puran Singh is set to add more fun to the show.

Talking about Kali Jotta, it is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora and is a love story about a very soft and pure-hearted girl named Rabia, who has to fight several difficulties in a male-dominated society.

