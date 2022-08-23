Kapil Sharma Reacts To Raksha Bandhan Boycott Calls: 'Please Let Me Stay Away From Twitter'

Kapil Sharma wants to stay as far as possible from Twitter. The actor-comedian made the comment when he was talking about the ongoing boycott calls against recent films such as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Both films were impacted by the boycott trend and collected lower than expected box office collections.

At a recent fashion show, Kapil Sharma was asked to weigh in on the calls to boycott his friend and actor Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan. However, the Kapil Sharma Show host said that he had not heard of any such boycott calls and that he wants to stay away from Twitter himself.

“Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any such boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, it took a lot to come out of that)," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times. Kapil was referring to his own share of controversies that took birth on Twitter.

However, he added that he wasn’t an expert in the field but such trends come and go. “Pata nahi sir, me itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. (I do not know, I am not that intellectual. I do not have a film release as of now. But, these trends keep coming. It is just a matter of time)," he said.

Kapil is all set to make his comeback on the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Over the weekend, Kapil Sharma announced the return of the new season of TKSS with an Instagram post. He informed his fans that the show be coming back to the TV screens soon. However, Krushna Abhishek confirmed he is not returning with the gang. The actor said that due to salary issues, he quit the show.

