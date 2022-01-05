Kapil Sharma Recalls 'Drunk Tweet' to PM Modi; Ranveer Singh Trolls Deepika Padukone on Birthday

Kapil Sharma Wednesday shared a sneak peek of his upcoming Netflix special stand up, titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, wherein he referred to his 2016 controversial tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was “a drunk tweet." “I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached the Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs. I didn’t even spend that much money on my education," the comedian said in a video that he shared on Instagram.

Read more: On Netflix Stand Up Special, Kapil Sharma Jokes His ‘Drunk Tweet’ to PM Modi Cost Him Rs 9 Lakh

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone’s man is definitely up to her shenanigans! To celebrate the Bollywood actress’ 36th birthday on Wednesday, January 5, Ranveer Singh once again proved that he’s mastered the art of teasing his wife of three years. To mark the special occasion, the ’83’ actor chose to forgo a traditional lovey-dovey post on social media, and instead decided to troll his wife.

Read more: Ranveer Singh Trolls Deepika Padukone for Promoting ‘Gehraiyaan’ on Birthday With ROFL Post

Deepika Padukone treated fans with new posters from her upcoming Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan. The actor, who celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared the posters featuring a fresh look at her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday’s characters from the film. The posters also featured text exchanges between their on-screen roles.

Read more: Ranveer Singh Trolls Deepika Padukone for Promoting ‘Gehraiyaan’ on Birthday With ROFL Post

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes and her mother have tested positive for Covid-19, the actor confirmed. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star took to Instagram and issued a lengthy statement detailing her symptoms and advised fans against depending on home Covid-19 tests.

Read more: Erica Fernandes and Her Mother Test Positive for Covid-19 with Severe Symptoms, Parth Samthaan Says ‘Take Care’

After having a grand theatrical release, Allu Arjun and Rashmika starrer Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The Sukumar directorial will be streaming on the platform from January 7 in four languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, and over more than 240 countries worldwide. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the Telugu action drama marks the debut of the noted Malayalam and Tamil actor, Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema.

Advertisement

Read more: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa to Release on Amazon Prime Video on This Date

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.