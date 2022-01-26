Kapil Sharma Reveals Shark Tanks’ ‘Shark’ Peyush Bansal's Net Worth; Lenskart Founder 'Worried'

Kapil Sharma will be hosting the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India this weekend on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo of the episode was released on Wednesday, showing Kapil Sharma listing the net worth of the business honchos present on the show. The revelation led to a hilarious moment between and Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal.

The promo begins with Kapil introducing the seven ‘sharks’ of the show. One after the other, Kapil introduced Peyush, Shaadi.com’s founder-CEO Anupam Mittal, BharatPe’s co-founder and managing director’s Ashneer Grover, Emcure Pharmaceuticals’s executive director Namita Thapar; boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, SUGAR Cosmetics’ CEO and co-founder Vineeta Singh and co-founder of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh.

After they were introduced, Kapil listed their net worth. He revealed that Peyush’s Lenskart is valued at Rs 37,500 crore. Aman teased that Peyush was ‘pareshan (worried)’. “Yeh thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di (Peyush is a little worried because you have quoted his less net worth)," Aman jokingly told Kapil. The comedian responded, “Ye aapko kam lag rahi hai? Hum langot pehen ke Himachal chale jaye (This seems less to you, should I retire to the Himachal)?"

Kapil also teased Vineeta in the promo. “Vineeta, your husband is a co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics too. If he comes home one night with a lipstick stain on his shirt, do you suspect him of cheating or do you wonder if he’s just been testing products?" he asked in Hindi. Vineeta had a witty comeback for Kapil. She said, “I’d be angrier because Sugar’s lipsticks are transfer-proof, so whoever he was with was probably using a rival brand’s products." Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar also tried their luck at breaking small business deals with them, leaving the ‘sharks’ in splits.

Shark Tank India is the Indian take on the American version of the same show. The show’s format involves investors, dubbed as ‘sharks’, listening to business ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs and judging if they’d want to invest in their venture. Analyzing the pros and cons of the investments, the investors decide if they’d give the contestant the sum they are looking for or not.

