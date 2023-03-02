Kapil Sharma Reveals South Koreans Cried Watching Zwigato, Says 'They Didn’t Know...'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma revealed that South Koreans cried after they watched his new movie Zwigato. Kapil’s new film, directed by Nandita Das, had a grand premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October last year. At the press conference of the second trailer launch on Wednesday, Kapil revealed he watched the audience break down while watching Zwigato. He added that they were not aware of his primary career.

“After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn’t even know that I’m known for comedy. So, I don’t think there’ll be any disappointment," Kapil said, as reported by Hindustan Times. Kapil was in Busan for the premiere with his wife Ginni Chatrath and the film’s director Nandita Das. Also present with them was the film’s leading lady Shahana Goswami. At the time, Kapil shared pictures from the visit.

Advertisement

Speaking about stepping out of his comedy zone for Zwigato, Kapil explained, “I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I’m not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, that I’d like to show. I don’t think there will be any disappointment among fans as they’ll also be keen to see what new I’m bringing to the table," he added.

Meanwhile, the second trailer of Zwigato that dropped on Wednesday teases that the film will be an emotional rollercoaster ride. It follows the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and incentives. His homemaker wife explores new work opportunities in the meantime, overcoming her fears and discovering newfound independence.

Advertisement

Zwigato is directed and written by Nandita Das, and produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Besides Kapil, the film also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead. It will hit theatres on March 17 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here