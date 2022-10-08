Kapil Sharma Says if His Indie Film Zwigato Doesn't Work, He Will Not Lose Anything

Kapil Sharma became a household name when he first premiered his comedy talk show on television. His rise to prominence made him one of the most talked about celebs in the country. After entertaining everyone with his comedy, he had also made a segue into acting with films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, which didn’t leave a mark at the box office. Now, the comedian is looking forward to Zwigato, a Nandita Das drama film where he would be seen as a more serious character.

During an interview with Rediff, Kapil emphasised that Zwigato, being an indie film and not a commercial one, even if it doesn’t do well, he wouldn’t be at any loss. He explained, “I recently told my wife, if this film doesn’t work, I will not lose anything. But if it succeeds and is a hit then I will get a lot from it. People will say ‘Kapil ne bahut accha kaam kiya ha’ (Kapil has done good work).’ It is important that more and more people watch the film. Comedy shows are my bread and butter. But because of that, I was motivated to look for something else to do. Socha kitchen safe hai. Pange lete hain thode se (I thought the kitchen is safe so let’s experiment a bit). Someone asked weren’t you afraid? I said why should I be afraid? Woh dukaan to apni chal hee rahi hai (My shop is running smoothly). I am just adding on to that."

Talking about the struggles during the shoot of the film, Kapil recalled that for the first two days, he had to accustom himself according to the schedule. Kapil shared, “When we started shooting the film in Bhubaneswar, Nandita set the call time at 6 am. In Bombay, we don’t sleep before 3 am. First two days I struggled a lot just to follow the shooting schedule."

According to the synopsis of the film, After losing his job as a factory-floor manager during the pandemic, Manas (Kapil Sharma) becomes a driver for a food-delivery app called Zwigato. With a familiar rectangular backpack, he zips around Bhubaneswar on his motorcycle, steering through another day of inconvenient obstacles and impatient customers. But it isn’t long before the strain of his daily grind begins to take a toll and he’s forced to confront his old fashioned ideas about being the breadwinner. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the film also features Shahana Goswami. As of now, no official announcement in regards to its release has been made.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here