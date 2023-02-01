Home » News » Movies » Kapil Sharma Says 'Karlo Karlo' As Kartik Aaryan Flirts With Kriti Sanon On His Show

Kapil Sharma Says 'Karlo Karlo' As Kartik Aaryan Flirts With Kriti Sanon On His Show

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada's release date has now been pushed to February 17.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to promote Shehzada in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photos: Instagram)
Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon are on a promotional spree these days for their upcoming film, Shehzada. For the same, the two appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy chat show recently. In a promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, which was shared online by the makers recently, Kartik and Kriti can be seen entering the stage while dancing to their film’s song Munda Sona Hoon Main. Kartik tried to pull host Kapil Sharma’s leg by teasing him about the color of his outfit, but Kriti defended the comedian and commented on Kartik’s red outfit.

“Tum laal kyun ho rahe ho (why are you turning red)?" Kriti asked Kartik. In his response, the Shehzada star flirted with Kriti and said, “Tum jo khadhi ho na baaju mein (because you are standing beside me)." Kartik’s prompt response made Kriti Sanon blush but Kapil Sharma had an epic reaction. Looking annoyed at the stars’ banter, he said, “Karlo karlo, ye karlo pehle (you both finish this first)."

Later in the promo, Ronit Roy is seen lauding Kartik when he tells Kapil, “Jab main isse pehli baar mila tha toh mujhe pata tha ye ladka ek din bohot bada star banega (The day I met Kartik, I knew he would become a big star one day)."  However, once again, Kapil, in his usual witty way, replied, “Dekhna ek din baap ban jayega ye (you just watch, he will become a father one day)." Kapil Sharma’s joke left Kartik red faced. He laughed and replied, “Meri mummy baithi hain vahan, kaisi baatein kar raha hai (my mother is sitting there, what are you saying)."

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan is preparing to wow audiences with his performance in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi remake titled Shehzada. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan. While the film was originally scheduled to be released on February 10, it has now been rescheduled. Due to Pathaan’s continued dominance at the box office, Shehzada’s release date has now been pushed to February 17.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in key roles.

