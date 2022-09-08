Kapil Sharma Shares Glimpses from 'Rocking Show' In Melbourne; Expresses Gratitude; See Pics

Kapil Sharma, who has managed to tickle the funny bones with his one-liners, has been in the headlines ever since he embarked on an international tour with his team. The actor-comedian along with his TKSS team recently conducted another rocking live show in Melbourne, Australia and expressed gratitude to his fans.

Post his show, he dropped multiple pictures on his Instagram space from his tour in Australia. Along with the pictures, he penned, “Some stills of our rocking show,” accompanied by several hashtags. He concluded the caption by giving the photographer, Simran Gill credits for the mesmerising photos. The fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons as soon as Kapil shared the photos. One Instagram user wrote, “Awesome bhaiya (brother) I am your big fan,” another user penned, “Our rockstar brother, you are blessed.” While the third one wrote, “Kapil sir Sher Khan ka to pata nahi pr aap hit ho hogaye love you paji (Kapil sir, I do not know about Sher Khan but have become hit, love you brother).”

Advertisement

Prior to this, Kapil Sharma had shared a video in which he can be seen singing late singer Mohammad Rafi’s songs during his show in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return on Sony Tv on September 10, this year. It will be aired every Saturday at 9:30 PM. Furthermore, the show will welcome new comedians like Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan, and Srikant Maski.

Advertisement

As for his acting career, Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in Zwigato, a film helmed by Nandita Das, who is also the co-writer of the film. The flick, which is about a factory manager who loses his job during the pandemic and becomes a driver for Zwigato (a food delivery application), has also been penned by Samir Patil. Kapil will be portraying the role of Manas in the film and will be sharing the screen with Shahana Goswami.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here