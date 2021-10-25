Kapil Sharma Shares Glimpses of Karwa Chauth Celebration With Wife Ginni Chatrath, Kisses Her on Cheeks

Popular television host Kapil Sharma celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with his wife Ginni Chatrath and shared a glimpse of their celebrations online with his fans and followers. He wrote that it was his first photoshoot on mobile after his marriage. Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. In the photo, his wife can be seen wearing a red Anarkali suit which she accessories with a maang tika. Kapil on the other hand could be seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with denim and a blazer.

He wrote, “First photo shoot on mobile camera after marriage wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us ❤️"

In the first picture, Ginni can be seen looking at the moon through the sieve and the second picture shows her with puja thali in her hand. Kapil also shared couple photos with his wife where they can be seen posing adorably on the terrace.

Kapil and Ginni are the proud parents of two children- daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have been celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth. While Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal had their first Karwa Chauth after their marriage, actress Mahi Vij broke her fast in front of the television as her husband Jay Bhanushali is locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Kapil Sharma, on the other hand, can be seen every week on his comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

