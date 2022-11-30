Kapil Sharma Shares Happy Pics with Kajol, Salaam Venky Star Calls TKSS Host's Comedy Skills 'Gift'

Kapil Sharma was all praise for Kajol when he shared pictures with her from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress made her way to the show to promote her upcoming film Salaam Venky. The film is directed by Revathy. In the pictures, Kapil was seen wearing a simple purple sweatshirt while Kajol looked beautiful in a floral printed dress. Both the stars were seen sporting big smiles.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram and Twitter, Kapil wrote, “Everyone’s favorite @kajol ❤️ best wishes for #salaamvenky mam." Replying to the post, Kajol shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mine too @kapilsharma you make so many people laugh and smile. Its a gift (handfolded emoji)."

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is set to release in theatres on 9th December 2022. Speaking at News18 India’s News18 Showreel, Revathy revealed Kajol refused to star in the film at first. She only heard the script because of Revathy.

“First, when the story went to Kajol, she refused to do the film because she said she can’t play a mother of a sick child, or a child who is sexually exploited," Revathy said. But after she read the script, Kajol slowly started getting involved in the movie. “In a month, month-and-a-half, she said yes," Revathy added.

Meanwhile, Kapil has also been busy with his projects. While he has been releasing episodes of his comedy show on a weekly basis, he is also returning to acting with the film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, the comedian turned actor plays the role of a food delivery man in the film. The film is yet to announce a release date.

