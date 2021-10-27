Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh Recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Viral Meme With Rochelle Rao

Archana Puran Singh is quite active on social media. The actress frequently shares behind-the-scenes videos from The Kapil Sharma Show, where she is a judge. The latest BTS video from the comedy talk show sees her performing on Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Itni sundar’ viral meme with Rochelle Rao.

Taking to Instagram, Archana shared the clip, also featuring Rochelle. The clip starts with Rochelle lip-syncing, “Itni sundar hun main kya karun (What should I do if I am so beautiful)". She is then interrupted by Archana who lip-syncs Shehnaaz Gill’s line, “Yeh jo bakwaas hai na yeh saare kar lete hain, jaa ke kaam kar (Everyone can do this nonsense, go and work)." It has a Miss Braganza twist as well in the end. Archana captioned the video as, “Trends. Sigh. Can’t escape them."

Archana Puran Singh Ready to Quit The Kapil Sharma Show if Navjot Singh Sidhu Wants to Return

Advertisement

The latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show is seeing a lot of success with an entertaining cast of comedians and special guests including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show is one of the staples of Indian entertainment and has been going strong for many years now. The show also stars Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Rao are recurring casts of the show.

Kapil Sharma announced the new season of his show in July. He dropped a picture featuring himself with his team of comedians comprising of Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek. “New beginning with all the old faces," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The Kapil Sharma Show was first aired on April 23, 2016. There have been two successful seasons of the show in the past. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the third season of the show.

Kapil Sharma had taken a paternity leave after the birth of his second child due to which the previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.