Comedian Sidharth Sagar, who plays Ustad Gharchordas and various other characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, has dismissed rumours about him quitting the comedy chat show. The latest buzz claimed that the comedian decided to part ways owing to monetary disputes with the producers. Reports claimed that Sidharth Sagar approached the makers to give him a hike but his request was denied. Now, in a recent interaction with The Indian Express, the comedian has set the record straight by confirming that there’s no truth to the ongoing speculation.

For those unaware, Sidharth Sagar has not appeared in the last few episodes of the comedy chat show. However, the comedian has claimed that the reports of him quitting are all ‘fake news’. He admits to not shooting for the last few episodes but confirms that he has spoken to the makers. “Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like this). It’s all fake news. I did not shoot for the last few episodes. But team se abhi baat huyi hai meri (I just spoke to the team)," he said.

Previously, it was the exit of Krushna Abhishek that left the viewers in a state of shock. Rumour mill had it that the comedian called it quits owing to pay disputes. There were also speculation of a rift between Kapil and Krushna but the latter has frequently denied the claims. In a previous interview, Krushna hailed Kapil as a humble, kind, and hardworking human being whom he has a lot of respect for.

Following Krushna’s exit, even Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh decided not to be a part of the show. Chandan Prabhakar refrained from sharing the reason for his exit and stated that he just wishes to take a break. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh revealed that it would be utterly difficult for her to be a regular owing to her other work commitments and packed schedule. However, Bharti confirmed that she might appear on The Kapil Sharma Show every once in a while.

The sketch-comedy series returned with a brand new season in September last year with a brand new team excluding Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

