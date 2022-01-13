Kapil Sharma Show: Farah Khan Choreographed Shakira For Hips Don’t Lie Bollywood Version, She Reveals

Farah Khan has choreographed a number of Bollywood stars throughout her career. From making Aamir Khan dance in Pehla Nasha and Malaika Arora in Chaiyya Chaiyya to Deepika Padukone in Dhoom Taana and Katrina Kaif in Sheila Ki Jawani, Farah has been behind some of the biggest hits. However, did you know Farah choreographed the famous Columbian singer Shakira too?

The ace choreographer-director will be seen talking about the incident on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Farah will be seen joining Raveena Tandon in the episode. As reported by Indianexpress.com, Farah will reveal in The Kapil Sharma Show episode that she was specially flown down to New York to choreograph the Bollywood version of Hips Don’t Lie.

“I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song in Bollywood style. I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her," she says. Kapil also shares his admiration for the singer.

Besides the confession, the promos also reveal Kapil will be seen dancing with Raveena on her hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song’s recent remake was choreographed by Farah and starred Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar. While Raveena and Kapil were dancing to the original version of the song, Farah jumped in to give a hilarious twist. Kapil asked Farah about his dancing skills. Farah joked the rain will stop if they see him dance.

The promo also revealed that Jamie Lever mimics Farah at her request. Johnny Lever’s daughter recently made headlines for her perfect imitation of Farah. “Mera toh kar ek baar (Imitate me once)," Farah demands. “Oh god, don’t do this ya! Matlab this is a really big problem ya. I was so scared coming here today," Jamie confesses while imitating Farah. Watching Jamie mimic her again, Farah was in splits.

