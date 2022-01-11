Kapil Sharma Show: Jamie Lever Mimics Farah Khan In Front Of Her, Raveena Tandon Dances To Tip Tip Barsa Paani

A few weeks ago, Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever had won Abhishek Bachchan and the internet over with her mimicry of Farah Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, Jamie was put to test by Farah herself, a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show revealed.

Farah will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show with Raveena Tandon this weekend. Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo from the episode in which Jamie met Raveena and Farah. As they discussed her mimicry skills, Kapil asked her to imitate her father, actor-comedian Johnny Lever. Jamie sprung into action, leaving Kapil, Archana and Raveena in splits. Farah then asks her to mimic her.

“Mera toh kar ek baar (Imitate me once)," Farah demands. “Oh god, don’t do this ya! Matlab this is a really big problem ya. I was so scared coming here today," Jamie confesses while imitating Farah.

The teaser also revealed that Raveena and Kapil dance on her hit track Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song’s recent remake was choreographed by Farah and starred Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar. While Raveena and Kapil were dancing to the original version of the song, Farah jumped in to give a hilarious twist. Kapil then asked Farah about his dancing skills. Farah joked the rain will stop if they see him dance.

Farah also revealed that Kapil interacted with Farah’s children and asked them if they watch his shows. The children responded with a dull no. Kapil then poked fun at Farah’s movies, suggesting that her children don’t watch her movies either. They also read out a few comments on Raveena and Farah’s Instagram posts, leaving them in splits. The promo ended with Krushna Abhishek dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani and leaving Raveena in splits.

Besides his show, Kapil Sharma also dropped the trailer of his upcoming Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet this week. The special is set to premiere later this month.

