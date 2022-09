Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda Mocks Ranveer Singh's Nude Pics, Tells Akshay Kumar 'I Took Ranveer's Clothes'

After much anticipation and wait, Kapil Sharma is set to get back on TV sets with The Kapil Sharma Show on September 10. The guests for the show will be the star cast of Cuttputlli Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. Just a few hours back, the makers of Kapil Sharma show dropped a new teaser that will surely leave you in splits.

The new promo of TKSS sees Kiku Sharda, who will play a dhobi (laundry woman), make jokes about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. It starts with Kiku Sharda asking Akshay Kumar if he is a friend of Ranveer Singh. After Akshay nods, Kiku continues, “Humari taraf se sorry bol dijiyega. Hum kapde pohochane mein thoda late ho gaye. Koi aa kar unka bina kapdon mein photo le liya (Tell him that I am sorry for what I did. I took his clothes to wash and I delivered it back late. In the meantime, someone came and clicked his photos)."

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh posed naked for a magazine photoshoot in July. Ranveer’s picture divided the internet, with some praising him for being comfy in his own skin while others mocked and slammed him for ‘obscenity.’ Several FIRs were also filed against the actor.

Check out the promo here:

Several TV stars Nakuul Mehta, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant and others supported Ranveer for the photoshoot.

As per a recent report in Pinkvilla, Chandan Prabhakar, who has played several funny characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, has confirmed that he won’t make his return to the new season.

In a new interview, when Chandan was asked if he’d reprising his characters in the new season, he said, “I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break."

This comes as a shock as Chandan has always been very close to Kapil. The two have worked together for several years. Apart from Chandan, Bharti Singh will also not be a part of the new season “regularly". She told Pinkvilla, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had confirmed his exit from the new season. Krushna reportedly decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over pay dispute, but it was speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna.

However, Krushna recently put an end to all the speculations. “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again)."

