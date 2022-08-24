Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek to Sunil Grover, Celebs Who Quit the Popular Show for Shocking Reasons

The journey of The Kapil Sharma Show began almost 6 years ago and its popularity has not diminished even a tad bit. The comedy chat show continues to top TRP charts weeks after week due to its entertaining format. Set against the fictional background of Sharma and its neighbour in the Shantivan Non Co-operative Housing Society, the host invites popular celebrity guests to his reel house for discussing their professional projects, thereby taking audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter with his pun-intended takes on vivid topics. It was recently that comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to announce the brand new season of his sketch comedy show.

However, several media reports claim that Krushna Abhishek who is known for playing the character Sapna and mimicking Bollywood celebs, won’t be a part of the new season. A report in ETimes suggests that he chose to call it quits for the show over a pay dispute.

Advertisement

It is important to note that neither the makers nor Krushna Abhishek has issued an official statement on the matter as of yet. But this isn’t the first time when a cast member has left the comedy show. Now, as reports of Krushna Abhishek’s exit have created a massive buzz, let’s take a look at other stars who chose to bid adieu even after gaining immense popularity.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati who went on to become one of the key residents of the fictional neighbourhood left the show reportedly over a violent and abusive altercation with host Kapil Sharma. Grover only appeared in the first season and parted ways after.

Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar also decided to leave the show after the first season citing creative differences. Reportedly, Asgar stated that his character had no scope for creative improvement and had become stagnant. He rose to fame for playing the role of Nani, Dr Gulati’s father, and Begum Lachi.

Advertisement

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu who was a permanent guest on the sketch comedy show had to resign from his position owing to his political career. It was Archana Puran Singh who replaced him.

Upasana Singh

Upasana Singh aka Twinkle bua, in interaction with Bombay Times, confirmed that she maintains an amicable bond with Kapil Sharma. However, it was her creative calling that led her to call it quits for the show. Reportedly, she wasn’t ‘creatively satisfied’ to portray a role for just a few minutes to appear on Television.

Advertisement

Sugandha Mishra

Sugandha Mishra whose bizarre bun hairstyle as teacher Vidyavati garnered massive attention from viewers reportedly claimed that the format of the show changed after Grover’s exit. Post this, she was seemingly never called to be a part of it.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here