Kapil Sharma Show Star Sumona Chakravarti Shares Glimpses from ‘Solo, Minimalist Birthday’; See Pics

Sumona Chakravarti, who has been a part of the Kapil Sharma Show for years now, and is a part of his US- Canada tour as well, rang in her birthday today at Vancouver. The actress, who is also popular for her performance in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hai, had left for Vancouver as a part of Kapil Sharma’s tour two days back. Now, she has taken to social media, to share glimpses from her ‘minimalist’ birthday celebrations.

Posting pictures on her Instagram, Sumona wrote, ““I take much pleasure in being alone but there is also a strange warm grace in not being alone". -Charles Bukowski Happy Birthday to ME. Simple, Solo, Minimalist Birthday… ⭐️ Thank you to each and every one of you who took out the time to shower me with ur love, wishes & blessings. #GratefulAlways ❤️" In the pictures, Sumona can be seen enjoying a red velvet cake on her birthday. She has also posted pictures of the sumptuous food she has had, and how she unwinded with exercise and shared a sun-kissed picture. See the post here:

A few months back, reports that Sumona would be getting married started doing the rounds. It was said that she will be getting married to Samrat Mukerji, who is Sharbani Mukherjee’s brother and Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji’s cousin. The Tv actress had to clarify on social media that it is a rumour and she has no plans to tying the knot anytime soon. She had written in her post, “You’ll (Tabloids) like to keep circulating my wedding rumour every year very diligently. Who i date/marry/live in with… is my own personal business & if ever i feel like sharing, i will. Until then, i request all to please stop speculating, it’s an earnest request."

