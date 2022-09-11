Kapil Sharma Talks About New Season of His Comedy Show, Says 'Ready With Full Force'

Kapil Sharma is back with a new season of his popular ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The first episode of the season went on air on Saturday night in which the comedian welcomed Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh as the guests. The two actors were seen promoting their recent release Cuttputlli. As fans are now excited to know what new will this season of TKSS will bring, Kapil has now said that he and his team are ‘ready with full force’ to make their viewers laugh.

“All I can say is that we are ready with full force to bring some zabardast entertainment this new season," he said as quoted by E-Times.

Kapil Sharma also shared that whatever he is today, he completely owes it to his audience. He also thanked his fans for being constant support throughout. Kapil also mentioned that even when he was away, he used the time to introspect on what new can he bring with the new season of TKSS.

“To begin with, what I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavours these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and during the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new things I can bring this time around for them," the comedian added.

Meanwhile, besides Kapil, his comedy show also includes Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh. Popular television actress Srishty Rode has also joined the show now. Other new faces are - Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

Krushna Abhishek, who used to be a part of the show earlier, will not be seen in the new season. Earlier, the actor confirmed the same and said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues." There were also reports that Krushna quit the show because of salary issues. However, there is no official confirmation to this.

