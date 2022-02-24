Kapil Sharma To Star In Sajid Nadiadwala's Next Film, Producer Says 'Script Being Worked Upon'

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be ‘Nadiadwala Special’ as it will welcome producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha Khan. They will also be joined by young superstars including Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahaan Shetty.

While the episode will be a tribute to the remarkable 67-year-old journey the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment have had as producers in the Indian Film Industry, the producer will also be seen making a big announcement. During the episode, Sajid Nadiadwala will also be seen expressing his fondness for the show. “I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh in the industry. Navjot Singh Sidhu for the commentator’s role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, followed by Sumona Chakravarti, and now its Krushna Abhishek, (Sudesh) Lehri. Not to forget, I am now also the producer of the star who is the producer of this show aka Salman Khan," he said.

He further announces that they are also working on a script for Kapil Sharma and that the comedian’s next movie will be with him. “I will now also like to announce that, we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months," he added.

Earlier this month, Kapil Sharma took to social media and announced his next Bollywood movie for Applause Entertainment and Director Nandita Das. Sharing the update, the comedian revealed that he will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider, while Shahana Goswami will play the female lead in the movie. “Your Order is Placed Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings," Kapil had written.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma has worked in several movies so far including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017).

