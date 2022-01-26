Kapil Sharma Was 72 Kgs During 'Firangi,' Gained 20 Kilos After It Flopped: I'd Become Akshay Kumar

Kapil Sharma is set to make his Netflix debut with a comedy stand-up special ‘I’m Not Done Yet’. The trailer of the special was received well by the audience. Before its premiere this Friday, Kapil shot for a one-on-one session with Anubhav Singh Bassi.

During their interaction, Kapil revealed that there was a time when he would take fitness very seriously and had almost become like Akshay Kumar, who is known for his disciplined lifestyle. When Bassi showed Kapil one of his Instagram photos in which he is doing yoga and asked him about the story behind it, the actor-comedian said, “Those were great days. I was shooting for my film Firangi at the time. I didn’t gain anything from the film apart from the wonderful physique. I would wake up at 4:30 am. I’d become Akshay Kumar. This is a photo of those times."

Kapil further said that he wants to come back to that shape. “I was 72 kgs in that picture. Now it’s 92 again because the film was a flop (laughs)," he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma will spill beans over his love story with his wife Ginni Chatrath on his Netflix stand-up special. In a new promo shared recently, Kapil thanked a brand of alcohol for giving him the courage to propose marriage to Ginni over a phone call.

In a one-minute-long video, Kapil revealed that he mustered up the courage to ask Ginni if she loved her after drinking alcohol. Calling Ginni his “favourite among all the actresses," the comedian said, “I used to assign a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today.

Later, he added that one day she called him when he was drunk. “As soon as I picked up, I asked her, ‘Do you love me?’ She was taken aback and like, ‘What?’ She wondered, ‘how did this man get the courage to ask?’ Thank god that I didn’t have toddy that day else the question would have been something else. I’d probably have asked her, ‘Ginni, does you father need a driver?" Kapil joked.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.