Kapil Sharma's Banter With Kartik Aaryan on His Wedding Plans is a Must Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these days. Recently, he was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he was accompanied by Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and the film’s director Anees Bazmee. As always, the show was a laugh riot.

Recently Sony TV Official shared the latest promo of the Kapil Sharma Show. When Kapil Sharma asked Kartik about his wedding plans on the show, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor gave a funny answer and made the audience laugh. Kapil said that we have heard that Karthik was going to Dubai to play football with Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor but they are married.

“Don’t you think that you should also settle down or do you think that you should play as much as you want to play before marriage?" Kapil said, to the audience’s delight.

After a little pause, Kapil said football. Kartik responded, cheekily, “I want to play… football." Everyone, including Kiara Advani, started laughing.

Further in the promo, Kapil asks Rajpal Yadav a question about clothes. The actor narrates a funny incident that happened in Canada. He went to a mall to shop but came back upset. He told his wife that he couldn’t find a single cloth of his size. His wife responded, “If you had gone to the kids’ section, you would have found it." The video received 86,437 views.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a supernatural horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Adwani and Rajpal Yadav. The film will hit the theatres on May 20.

