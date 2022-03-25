Kapil Sharma’s Mother Praises Daughter-In-Law Ginni Chatrath, Calls Her Dutiful And Loving; Watch

Kapil Sharma, the standup comedian recently hosted celebrated chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapoor in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode with the renowned chefs left everyone in splits, including Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma's team also shared uncensored snippets from the episode on his YouTube channel and the parts which did not make it to the television segment were just as funny and hilarious.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sanjeev Kapoor recalled why he never wore his chef's hat on his famous show Khana Khazana, which aired in 1990. Sanjeev Kapoor mentioned that director Hansal Mehta told him to remove the chef's hat and when the chef refused to do so, he was called over by Hansal Mehta. Sanjeev Kapoor further added that he was then explained that the frame could either have his face or his chef hat and the decision was pretty simple for him.

While talking about food and cooking, Kapil’s mother also revealed on the show that she used to cook often but lately she has given it all up. She further went on to say that she is unaware of daily kitchen activities now. She also praised her daughter-in-law Ginni Chatrath and called her dutiful and loving.

The video clip that is shared on YouTube also brings to light how the chefs aren't invited to parties often. Both Kapil Sharma and Archana were in disbelief and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor then questioned Archana, hilariously asking her how many times she has invited him over for dinner, even though the two know each other for the last 25-30 years.

Meanwhile, a source close to The Kapil Sharma Show spoke to The Indian Express and revealed that Kapil Sharma's show is reportedly going off-air temporarily as the comedian will be touring in the United States of America.

