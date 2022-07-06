Kapil Sharma's Show in New York Postponed For This Reason, Details Inside

Comedian Kapil Sharma is currently on an international tour with the cast of The Kapil Sharma show including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur. However, the show that was scheduled to take place in New York on July 9 has been postponed, the local promoter Sam Singh shared through a social media post. According to ETimes, the social media post read, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase."

When the publication reached out to Singh, he said, “This is our internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates. It has nothing to do with any fake case." The case he referred to is a recent complaint filed against the comedian in NY Court by a company called Sai USA Inc for breach of contract during his 2015 tour to North America.

The company has alleged that while Kapil was paid to perform for six shows at the tour, he performed only five.

Amit Jaitly, a well-known promoter of shows in America, speaking on behalf of Sai USA, has claimed that Kapil Sharma was to perform in six shows but could only do five. He had even been paid over a million dollars for the same. As per a report in ETimes, he had promised to make up for the loss incurred but has failed to do so in 7 years. Jaitley claimed, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court." He also added that a case is pending at the NY court and the company would ‘definitely be taking action against him’.

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on television in mid-September. The show went off-air last month as Kapil jetted off for his live tour along with the entire The Kapil Sharma Show team.

