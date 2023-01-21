Kapil Sharma's Zwigato to Release in Cinemas on March 17; New Motion Poster Out

Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is about to hit the big screen. The much-awaited film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. Taking to Instagram, the production house and the comedian-actor announced that the movie is arriving in the theatres on March 17.

Posting a reel where he can be seen riding a bike, the comedian wrote, “The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Written and Directed by Nandita Das."

Advertisement

Earlier, ahead of the screening at the Busan Film Festival, Kapil Sharma dropped the international trailer of the film. He wrote, “After the successful world premiere at @tiff_net, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at Busan film fest. Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here."

Nandita Das’ directorial Zwigato had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival, and Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival.

Advertisement

The trailer shows how after spotting a sign that reads, ‘Delivery boy not allowed to use lift,’ Kapil Sharma who works as a delivery executive is forced to take the stairs when he arrives at the location to deliver the order. In the movie, he and Shahnana Goswami, who plays his wife, fight to make ends meet. The film depicts how delivery executives struggle with the world of ratings and rewards while they meet our demands on time.

Kapil Sharma is all set to make his mark in Bollywood with the upcoming film Zwigato. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Firangi. Apart from films, Kapil Sharma hosts the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV where celebrities from the industry come to promote their upcoming films.

Read all the Latest Movies News here