KARA Member Gyuri Goes 'No Bra' During Instagram Live, Leaves Jiyoung and Youngji Blushing

Gyuri leaves fellow KARA members and fans in shock with her hilarious TMI confession during a recent Instagram Live.

December 18, 2022

KARA member Gyuri left social media in bowing down to her after the brutally honest TMI (Too Much Information) during a recent Instagram Live. The popular South Korean singer recently hosted an Instagram Live session with her maknae members Jiyoung and Youngji, interacting with fans. During the session, the trio was seen wearing button-down PJs. While the accidental matching of clothes had the members excited, Gyuri revealed that she was not wearing a bra in the session.

Her reveal led Jiyoung and Youngji’s jaws to drop. They were also seen blushing after learning about Gyuri’s TMI. Nicole, who was watching the live stream, commented, “You’re amazing!" If that wasn’t enough, Gyuri also did not care about the internet when she took out a can of beer and continued to chat with her fellow members. “I love Gyuri so much the way she says it so elegantly, such as queen," a fan said, speaking about Gyuri’s confession. “This era belongs to Gyuri. I love her so much," added another.

There came a point during the chat when Jiyoung struggled with her internet. While she was fixing it, Gyuri took a peep inside her shirt and left Youngji in shock. “So what!" Gyuri declared, knowing that going braless in South Korea is considered scandalous.

We bow down to the ultimate queen Gyuri as well!

