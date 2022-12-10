Karan Johar: After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Everyone Jumped on the Bandwagon of Love, and SRK Was Created

Karan Johar, in a recent interview, stated that Bollywood lacks the spine and conviction to try original things. The filmmaker has always been vocal about what is going wrong in the industry and has also spoken about the North-South debate. During a media interaction, he further shared that the industry gets stuck in bandwagons and trends because it lacks conviction. He also added that after Hum Aapke Hain Koun, everyone decided to jump on the bandwagon of love.

Talking to Galatta Plus, he said, “After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, everyone, including myself, decided to jump on the bandwagon of love, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. We let go of all our roots from the 70s, and in 2001 when Lagaan was nominated for an Academy Award, we were like, ‘Oh, now we’ll do these kind of films’ right up till the 2010s. My Name is Khan is still a root of Lagaan, in my head, which released alongside Dabangg, which again (changed trends) and people were like, ‘Now let’s start making commercial films again’. That’s the problem, we actually lack the spine and lack the conviction…"

Karan Johar also added that we should be grateful to Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar because “we let go of that cinema and went to Switzerland."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will be returning to the director’s chair with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, the film is slated to hit the silver screen in April next year.

