Home » News » Movies » Karan Johar: After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Everyone Jumped on the Bandwagon of Love, and SRK Was Created

Karan Johar: After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Everyone Jumped on the Bandwagon of Love, and SRK Was Created

During a media interaction, Karan Johar shared that the industry gets stuck in bandwagons and trends because it lacks conviction and spine.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 08:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar talked about the industry lacking spine and conviction
Karan Johar talked about the industry lacking spine and conviction

Karan Johar, in a recent interview, stated that Bollywood lacks the spine and conviction to try original things. The filmmaker has always been vocal about what is going wrong in the industry and has also spoken about the North-South debate. During a media interaction, he further shared that the industry gets stuck in bandwagons and trends because it lacks conviction. He also added that after Hum Aapke Hain Koun, everyone decided to jump on the bandwagon of love.

Talking to Galatta Plus, he said, “After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, everyone, including myself, decided to jump on the bandwagon of love, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. We let go of all our roots from the 70s, and in 2001 when Lagaan was nominated for an Academy Award, we were like, ‘Oh, now we’ll do these kind of films’ right up till the 2010s. My Name is Khan is still a root of Lagaan, in my head, which released alongside Dabangg, which again (changed trends) and people were like, ‘Now let’s start making commercial films again’. That’s the problem, we actually lack the spine and lack the conviction…"

Advertisement

Karan Johar also added that we should be grateful to Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar because “we let go of that cinema and went to Switzerland."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will be returning to the director’s chair with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, the film is slated to hit the silver screen in April next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 10, 2022, 08:14 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 08:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos