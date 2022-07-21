Karan Johar All Praises for Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Asks Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Take a Bow

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt share a great bond for a long time and the former never leaves a chance to hype up the latter. Now that Alia is all set to make her debut as a producer with Darlings, a film where she also stars in the lead role, Karan couldn’t help but give a huge shoutout to the entire team. He took to social media to share a poster of the film and praise everyone from the actors to directors and producers.

He began his note by saying, “A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour ( dark and conversational ) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard hitting and so engaging! All at once! @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew are FANTASTIC!!! This is the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time! BRAVO! Take a bow Jasmeet @jasmeet_k_reen what a debut!!!! Can’t wait to see more of your work!"

Alia is co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Giving a shoutout to the proudecers, he continued, “Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally! @gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW !! What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don’t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in …..it’s a 5 star film!"

The trailer of the film was unveiled earlier this month and it stars Alia in a never-before-seen avatar with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in tow. Darlings will release on 5th August on Netflix.

