Karan Johar And Kangana Ranaut Come Face-To-Face at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party; Watch

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads with each other for several years. It all started when Kangana graced Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan in season 5 and took potshots at him for being “flagbearer of nepotism". Ever since, the two have not spoken to each other in public.

However, on Saturday night, the two arch-rivals came together at producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. While Karan has been clicked in quite a few Bollywood Diwali parties, this was Kangana’s first appearance at any Diwali bash this year. Kangana posed for paparazzi along with sister-in-law Ritu. Karan, on the other hand, was clicked alone. He also shared a series of photos from the party on his Instagram Stories, wherein he posed with actors Karan Wahi and Ridhi Dogra.

Last month, Kangana had taken a dig at Karan Johar over the box office collection of his production Brahmastra. She also expressed her wish to interview Karan about the box office collections of Brahmastra. She said she wanted to ask him the reason behind releasing the gross collection figures of the film instead of the net collection.

On the work front, Kangana’s last release Dhaakad fell flat at the box office. She is now gearing up for her next movie, Emergency. Her look as Indira Gandhi is also out and has been loved by the people. This will be her second directorial after Manikarnika.

