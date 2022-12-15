Karan Johar And Ranveer Singh Often Slide Into Each Other's DMs For This Reason

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh’s eccentric sense of style is a literal description of flamboyant fashion. If there’s anything other than filmmaking, acting, producing, hosting, and more that the director-actor duo is famous for, it is for making over-the-top fashion statements. Missing a chance to make heads turn, especially with their eccentric outfits is neither in Karan nor Ranveer’s dictionary. But did you know Kjo and Ranveer often slide into each other's DMs for fashion emergencies?

While speaking about the Adidas X Gucci collab collection recently, Kjo revealed how he and Ranveer went gaga trying to acquire everything. He further said that they slide into one another’s DM to send pictures of the new collection. Kjo also admitted that they often appreciate each other’s fashion sense.

On the work front, Karan and Ranveer are gearing up for their collaboration, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the shooting of which has already been wrapped up. Karan Johar’s directorial venture after a 7-year hiatus will also star Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The romantic-comedy film co-penned by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy is anticipated to release next year on April 28.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has also announced that there will be another season of everyone’s guilty pleasure, Koffee with Karan next year. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is swamped with the promotions of his upcoming film alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The theatrical release of the movie is slated for this month on the 23rd. The comedy-drama flick, directed by Rohit Shetty and co-written by Sanchit Bedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar and Yunus Sajawal will also be starring Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Johny Lever, Murali Sharma, and more. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

