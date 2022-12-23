Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh Shake a Leg on 'Ved Lavlay'; Maniesh Paul Calls It 'Epic'

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set for his debut directorial with the Marathi film Ved. He has been promoting the film with full fervour. The title track of the movie, featuring Salman Khan, was dropped a few days ago. Since the release of the track, Riteish has shared reels of him dancing to the song with celebrities including Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. And when there is an upcoming trend, how can Filmmaker Karan Johar miss out on it? In his recent reel, Karan Johar was also seen getting on the Ved bandwagon as he performed the hook step of the song along with Riteish on the sets of the Amazon Mini TV show Case Toh Banta Hai.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a reel, collaborating with Karan Johar where the two are seen freely dancing to the title track ‘Ved Lavlay’. Karan appeared to be in his element as he wore a black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with a dash of colour. On the other hand, Riteish looked dapper in formal while donning a wine suit.

“My dearest Karan Johar joins the VEDness of Ved Lavlay Ved 30 Dec - love you KJO -thank you so so much !!!" Riteish wrote in the caption.

The video has received over 1.3 million views and has several users, reacting to the video with heart and fire emojis. Actor Maniesh Paul dropped in at the comments section of the video and commented, “Yesssss epic!!!” One user commented “KJo - the best friend we all need in our lives.”

Ved is set to the theatres on December 30. Apart from Riteish, the film also features Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde in key role. Salman Khan is doing a cameo in the title track. The movie marks Genelia D'Souza's debut in Marathi movies.

Riteish most recently appeared in the Netflix original movie Plan A Plan B, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia.

