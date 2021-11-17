Karan Johar Announces First-ever Action Franchise; Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna to Star in Film?

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced yet another project under his banner Dharma Productions, this time their first-ever action film franchise. Even though he hasn’t yet disclosed the star cast for the franchise, buzz is that Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in as a male lead for the upcoming project.

Karan on Wednesday shared a teaser of the announcement on his social media accounts and wrote, “Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!!"

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, there are reports that Bollywood actress Disha Patani and South star Raashii Khanna have come on board to play female leads in the franchise, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in the glory of his latest film Shershaah. The actor has received a positive response from both critics as well as the audience for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the film. A couple of months back it was reported that the actor would be collaborating with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions once again for an aerial action film, to be jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Raashi and Sidharth have been spotted outside Dharma Productions office on multiple occasions. News18.com recently told you that Sidharth already started preparing for his role for a Dharma film. A source informed us, “Sidharth has really loved the script and has been having multiple script narrations with the directors. Just like Shershaah, he wants to give a solid performance and is leaving no stone unturned. On Saturday (November 13), the actor was at Mehboob studios in Bandra for a look test. The actor was present for more than six hours and tried multiple looks for the role. He also performed a few scenes to get a hang of the character. It is out-and-out action film and Sidharth is taking a keen interest in the project and wants to have a perfect look in the film."

