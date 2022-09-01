Karan Johar Answers If Television Is a 'Safe Platform' Amid Boycott Bollywood Culture; Read On

2022 has not been easy for Bollywood so far. Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Karan Johar’s recent production Liger, several movies faced the wrath of boycott culture and failed terribly at the box office. Amid all this, KJo is now returning to television as a judge of the popular celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

As Karan Johar gears up for the show, in a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked if television is a ‘safe platform’ in the present times when Bollywood has been facing the boycott trend. To this, he shared that one will have to start ignoring negativity. “I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life," he told Indian Express.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reveals He Tried To Have Sex During A Flight, Says ‘I Nearly Got Caught’

Advertisement

“I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai, it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity," he added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

During the interview, Karan Johar also talked about Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and revealed that it was an instant yes when he was approached for the show. On being asked what brings him back to television, Johar said, “I think it’s the audience. There is such a massive audience base for TV. People are watching the show across the nation, in every city and town. It’s beautiful how everyone sits together as a family to watch television. There is so much love that these shows ger and I think that’s the reason why we are all here."

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will also be judging Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 along with Karan Johar. The show will premiere on September 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here