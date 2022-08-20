Karan Johar: Ayan Mukerji Has Worked Tirelessly for Seven Years on Brahmastra, Hope It Reaps Rich Dividends

Karan Johar is a busy filmmaker now with back-to-back projects. He is returning to direction after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Ranu Ki Prem Kahani. Karan is also bankrolling Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will see Alia and Ranbir Kapoor share the screen for the first time. In a recent interview, the filmmaker talked about both his films.

Talking about RARKPK, Karan told IndiaToday.in that Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry is palpable and he is honoured to work with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and a group of strong actors from Bengali cinema. He also heaped praises on Ayan and expressed his excitement for the film.

“I am very very excited for Brahmastra. It is a huge endeavour taken on by Ayan. I would say the most hard-working filmmaker that I have ever seen. Brahmastra is so special to us. It’s something, really. What we’re putting out there is hopefully a never been seen spectacle. Ayan has worked tirelessly for seven years on this project and visualised it for 10 years," the publication quoted him as saying.

He continued, “So this kind of hard work, this kind of passion put in by Ayan, Ranbir, Alia, Amit uncle (Amitabh Bachchan), Nag sir (Nagarjuna), Mouni (Roy), and the entire cast and crew of Brahmastra, I hope that reaps rich dividends because everyone has put their blood sweat and tears into every piece and frame of the magnitude of Brahmastra. I really hope that India and the world really come and watch our film because I can really say this with an assurance that it’s beyond worth it. Yeah, we are all like every day, like big soldiers ready to kind of come on the 9th of September and hopefully with the world liking the film."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release on September 9. Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10, 2023.

